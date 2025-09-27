Hi everyone. Thanks for playing! Here's an update!

New

This option is mainly for Steam Deck users.

Disable or enable the opening cinematic and outfit animated images.

Change the size of text for item/weapon names and prompts.

Added some more options to the graphics settings.

Added the option to disable automatically swapping items when you pick up another item.

Juliet will sell up to 5 potions instead of 3 with this perk enabled.

Changes

King Eadgar nerfed again. He shouldn't use ranged attacks as often.

Slightly decreased the chances of zombies spawning during the Queen Elenid fight.

Tricky Knife has less fall off when thrown which should make it easier to aim. The tricky knife should also activate a wheel when the player is up close to the wheel, even without aiming directly at the wheel.

Weapons and health potions that spawn during the Cormac fight will glow/have a light above them now to be more noticeable.

Upgrading the spin attack is cheaper. The spin attack's description now mentions you are invulnerable while spinning.

Enemies should no longer be able to enter Juliet's shop.

Changed the vampire's flying animation when it can no longer walk.

The Crossbow's bolts have been slightly modified and should not get caught on walls as often when peaking around corners.

The hint sign that would spawn at the start of a run after 3 game overs will now always be present. It has also been updated. Some of the tutorial messages have also been updated.