27 September 2025 Build 20157180 Edited 27 September 2025 – 23:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. Thanks for playing! Here's an update!

New

  • Added 2 new starting perks.

    • More Health Potions

      • Juliet will sell up to 5 potions instead of 3 with this perk enabled.

    • Quick Hands

      • Start with Quick Hands 2.

  • Added the option to disable automatically swapping items when you pick up another item.

  • Added some more options to the graphics settings.

    • Change the size of text for item/weapon names and prompts.

    • Disable or enable the opening cinematic and outfit animated images.

      • This option is mainly for Steam Deck users.

Changes

  • King Eadgar nerfed again. He shouldn't use ranged attacks as often.

  • Slightly decreased the chances of zombies spawning during the Queen Elenid fight.

  • Tricky Knife has less fall off when thrown which should make it easier to aim.

    • The tricky knife should also activate a wheel when the player is up close to the wheel, even without aiming directly at the wheel.

  • Weapons and health potions that spawn during the Cormac fight will glow/have a light above them now to be more noticeable.

  • Upgrading the spin attack is cheaper.

    • The spin attack's description now mentions you are invulnerable while spinning.

  • Enemies should no longer be able to enter Juliet's shop.

  • Changed the vampire's flying animation when it can no longer walk.

  • The Crossbow's bolts have been slightly modified and should not get caught on walls as often when peaking around corners.

  • The hint sign that would spawn at the start of a run after 3 game overs will now always be present. It has also been updated. Some of the tutorial messages have also been updated.

  • Changed some of the lightning when buying a weapon from Juliet.

Bug Fixes

  • Queen Elenid had a bug where at a certain amount of health she could get stuck in one place. This might still happen, but she should be able to break free now instead of being stuck indefinitely.

  • Throwing Knives special attack throwing animation should stop other animations such as sword swinging correctly now.

    • The projectile has also been changed to be more visible.

  • Throwing Knives upgrade icon has been changed to the correct icon in Juliet's shop.

  • Stronger Items starting perk now correctly says the perk starts the player off with Stronger Items 2.

  • Fixed coins still being removed when attempting to buy a healing potion from Juliet when you had enough coins to purchase the item, but already reached the limit of potions Juliet would sell.

  • Fixed dropping your weapon in Juliet's shop not resetting durability and ammo drops not dropping for the bow.

  • Fixed an issue where the aiming animation sometimes wouldn't play.

  • Fixed timed reload perk not working correctly with the revolver weapon.

Changed files in this update

