Hi everyone. Thanks for playing! Here's an update!
New
Added 2 new starting perks.
More Health Potions
Juliet will sell up to 5 potions instead of 3 with this perk enabled.
Quick Hands
Start with Quick Hands 2.
Added the option to disable automatically swapping items when you pick up another item.
Added some more options to the graphics settings.
Change the size of text for item/weapon names and prompts.
Disable or enable the opening cinematic and outfit animated images.
This option is mainly for Steam Deck users.
Changes
King Eadgar nerfed again. He shouldn't use ranged attacks as often.
Slightly decreased the chances of zombies spawning during the Queen Elenid fight.
Tricky Knife has less fall off when thrown which should make it easier to aim.
The tricky knife should also activate a wheel when the player is up close to the wheel, even without aiming directly at the wheel.
Weapons and health potions that spawn during the Cormac fight will glow/have a light above them now to be more noticeable.
Upgrading the spin attack is cheaper.
The spin attack's description now mentions you are invulnerable while spinning.
Enemies should no longer be able to enter Juliet's shop.
Changed the vampire's flying animation when it can no longer walk.
The Crossbow's bolts have been slightly modified and should not get caught on walls as often when peaking around corners.
The hint sign that would spawn at the start of a run after 3 game overs will now always be present. It has also been updated. Some of the tutorial messages have also been updated.
Changed some of the lightning when buying a weapon from Juliet.
Bug Fixes
Queen Elenid had a bug where at a certain amount of health she could get stuck in one place. This might still happen, but she should be able to break free now instead of being stuck indefinitely.
Throwing Knives special attack throwing animation should stop other animations such as sword swinging correctly now.
The projectile has also been changed to be more visible.
Throwing Knives upgrade icon has been changed to the correct icon in Juliet's shop.
Stronger Items starting perk now correctly says the perk starts the player off with Stronger Items 2.
Fixed coins still being removed when attempting to buy a healing potion from Juliet when you had enough coins to purchase the item, but already reached the limit of potions Juliet would sell.
Fixed dropping your weapon in Juliet's shop not resetting durability and ammo drops not dropping for the bow.
Fixed an issue where the aiming animation sometimes wouldn't play.
Fixed timed reload perk not working correctly with the revolver weapon.
