Added 15 more auto pickles
Name
Pickles Per Second
Mark
25
Vault
35
Collector
45
Land
50
Ship
100
Sea
150
Creature
200
Island
250
Ruins
300
Altar
350
Clouds
400
Star
450
Galaxy
500
Universe
1000
Multiverse
2500
Added Air Poglin
Gives a speed boost to poglins that are in it's radius
Added Radiant Poglin
Creates reflections/clones of itself. Killing the main body will also stop it's clones.
Changes:
Changed formula for calculating cost and upgrade cost for auto pickles
Changed how much pickles each auto pickle gives:
Name
Pickles Per Second
Beast
6 -> 10
Cave
7 -> 15
Dungeon
8 -> 20
Town
9 -> 35
Kingdom
10 -> 40
Changed poglin's stealing rate:
Type
Stealing Rate
Normal
10% -> 5%
Pink
25% -> 15%
Gold
35% -> 30%
Elemental [Fire, Earth, etc.]
30% -> 7.5%
Changed gold poglin's collection rate (2x -> 2.5x)
Removed individual poglin stats as the poglinary already displays those stats
Increased pickle jar spawn time:
Upgrade Level For "Jar Detector"
Time (Seconds)
0
600 -> 900
1
450 -> 600
2
300 -> 450
3
200 -> 300
4
150 -> 240
5
120 -> 150
Bug Fixes:
Fixed upgrade cost for auto pickles
Notes:
That's about enough auto pickles I'm every going to add, but I'm finally working on the rebirth/prestige, a required mechanic for any incremental game.
