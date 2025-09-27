New:

Added 15 more auto pickles Name Pickles Per Second Mark 25 Vault 35 Collector 45 Land 50 Ship 100 Sea 150 Creature 200 Island 250 Ruins 300 Altar 350 Clouds 400 Star 450 Galaxy 500 Universe 1000 Multiverse 2500

Added Air Poglin Gives a speed boost to poglins that are in it's radius

Added Radiant Poglin Creates reflections/clones of itself. Killing the main body will also stop it's clones.

Changes:

Changed formula for calculating cost and upgrade cost for auto pickles

Changed how much pickles each auto pickle gives: Name Pickles Per Second Beast 6 -> 10 Cave 7 -> 15 Dungeon 8 -> 20 Town 9 -> 35 Kingdom 10 -> 40

Changed poglin's stealing rate: Type Stealing Rate Normal 10% -> 5% Pink 25% -> 15% Gold 35% -> 30% Elemental [Fire, Earth, etc.] 30% -> 7.5%

Changed gold poglin's collection rate (2x -> 2.5x)

Removed individual poglin stats as the poglinary already displays those stats

Increased pickle jar spawn time: Upgrade Level For "Jar Detector" Time (Seconds) 0 600 -> 900 1 450 -> 600 2 300 -> 450 3 200 -> 300 4 150 -> 240 5 120 -> 150

Bug Fixes:

Fixed upgrade cost for auto pickles

Notes:

That's about enough auto pickles I'm every going to add, but I'm finally working on the rebirth/prestige, a required mechanic for any incremental game.