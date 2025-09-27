 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20157073 Edited 27 September 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update comes with a few new cards and bug fixes:
  • Fixed promo code input being unable to accept text in specific conditions.
  • Fixed randomness of the Indecisive card.
  • Added cards: Shifted Space, Bughouse, and Overclock

Changed files in this update

XO Evolved Content Depot 1817261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link