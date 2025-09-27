- Fixed promo code input being unable to accept text in specific conditions.
- Fixed randomness of the Indecisive card.
- Added cards: Shifted Space, Bughouse, and Overclock
XO Evolved - Update 1.8.0
This update comes with a few new cards and bug fixes:
