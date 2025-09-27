Patch note:

B0016

B0015

B0014

DEMO V2.0 is now live, through the 2nd of october.As noted in the in-game greeting message: take heed, this is an alpha!This is aimed at collecting feedbacks.Here posting again the video detailing this update.I have also released a new tutorial, teaching you how to use your influence to allocate assets :And if you have missed it, there is also this tutorial teaching the basics of navigation:Release date: 27-09-2025DEMO 2 candidate #3 - Minor update-It is no longer possible to assign non-attributed ship to fleet for a fraction of influence cost. Only attributed ship can be assigned.-QoL: Adding fleet roster is now refined to show only 1.what can be added no at no influence cost (attributed assets) and also 2.assets that can be allocated + added to the fleet.It also shows more infos (control type, ship type, cost in influence)This caused a bug (among many potential ones) where escaped pod did not expire after having its crew recovered.----------------------------------------Release date: 27-09-2025DEMO 2 candidate #2 - Minor updateAny assets, including spaceships and station can be reliably bought and sold, more conditions were added for acquisitions and exchanges. Many fixes and safeguard added, tooltips, failure feedbacks etc...Selling assets is now governed by action points when performed on behalf of an organization, as it is considered a political action----------------------------------------Release date: 24-09-2025DEMO 2 candidate - Focusing on accessibility, UI, immersion, missions, space station building, richer scenario, code architecture and bugfixes.-Single system for both party action and ship actions-Removed 'current action' window (streamlined with rework action)-Removed party effects (will be replaced)-Scavenging, surveying and timed action are more reliable-Actions have now a progress bar, a tooltip with localized name and description, a duration, repeatable trigger, a loading loop, a nitication call option, a pause game option-Much more performant code overall-Extended action moddability-Improved scavenging mechanismsAccessible with Left CTRL+FFor current target and up to 3 tracked missionsAI added, added default loadout system, and many other related mechanisms - Disruptor are fast, long-range missiles capable of turning-off the hyperdrive of the target.-Resolution selection-Keymapping-Music volume-Sound effect volume-Zoom speed-Display modeAction points Represents the daily effort a character invests to pursue objectives and lifestyle choices.Action Points are spent on political actions, launching major projects such as constructing space stations or colonizing new worlds, and are also consumed passively by various lifestyles.Action points are difficult to cumulate and will decay faster at higher values.-Completely redone the UI/UX for station building-Redone the station building conditions and constraints-Many fundamental work on station building logic-Building a station spends Action Points instead of influence-The built spacestation is no longer automatically attributed to the initiator of the projectAdded multiple music tracks, and 'virtual DJ', music adapts dynamically to the mood in the game.A new trait, protecting some essential characters and the player from the hammer of RNG, for exemple a fated character will always use the escape pod when his spaceship blows up: 'Protected by destiny, this character always survives events that would claim others.'Spaceship yell short messages about their emotions, things they are doing etc...error when registering organization inventoryListening post has default military doctrinethe hidden part that makes up to 50% of this update's workload-> All the undocumented small additions and fixes, there are a lot.