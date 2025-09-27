As noted in the in-game greeting message: take heed, this is an alpha!
This is aimed at collecting feedbacks.
Here posting again the video detailing this update.
I have also released a new tutorial, teaching you how to use your influence to allocate assets :
And if you have missed it, there is also this tutorial teaching the basics of navigation:
Patch note:
B0016Release date: 27-09-2025
DEMO 2 candidate #3 - Minor update
Fixed (Scenario): Spawned spaceshipd had their AI disabled
Overhauled fleet roster assignement
-It is no longer possible to assign non-attributed ship to fleet for a fraction of influence cost. Only attributed ship can be assigned.
-QoL: Adding fleet roster is now refined to show only 1.what can be added no at no influence cost (attributed assets) and also 2.assets that can be allocated + added to the fleet.
It also shows more infos (control type, ship type, cost in influence)
Fixed: Deallocation of spaceship now remove her from current fleet
Fixed: Spaceobject crew index error causing crew to not be associated to the object
This caused a bug (among many potential ones) where escaped pod did not expire after having its crew recovered.
----------------------------------------
B0015Release date: 27-09-2025
DEMO 2 candidate #2 - Minor update
Fixed: An asset on sale can no longer be attributed
Overhauled how spacecraft are bought and sold
Any assets, including spaceships and station can be reliably bought and sold, more conditions were added for acquisitions and exchanges. Many fixes and safeguard added, tooltips, failure feedbacks etc...
Selling assets is now governed by action points when performed on behalf of an organization, as it is considered a political action
Fixed: An allocated spaceship will now leave her current fleet
Fixed: 'Board & take control' (spaceship) was not working in some specific situations
Fixed (Planisphere): Wrong size of unexplored tiles causing visual glitches
UI: Planisphere/Galaxy PoV switches are moved to the bottom menu
Fixed: Planisphere view could crash
Fixed: Erratic tile selection in the planisphere
Fixed UI: Resized docked spaceship list in ship view and fixed an issue preventing mouse interaction with it
UI: Added an overlay indicating when (and why) the weapon system is disabled (hyperdrive)
Organization: AI refactored to ECS with Burst-based parallelism
Fixed: Performance issue on new day (planet populations migrations)
Fixed UI mismatch on mission details button
Tweaked scenario: Added more ships to be allocated
Fixed: Lua Script mission trigger was not working
Tweaked the greeting message to make even more clear this is an alpha
----------------------------------------
B0014Release date: 24-09-2025
DEMO 2 candidate - Focusing on accessibility, UI, immersion, missions, space station building, richer scenario, code architecture and bugfixes.
Overhauled Action Menus
-Single system for both party action and ship actions
-Removed 'current action' window (streamlined with rework action)
-Removed party effects (will be replaced)
-Scavenging, surveying and timed action are more reliable
-Actions have now a progress bar, a tooltip with localized name and description, a duration, repeatable trigger, a loading loop, a nitication call option, a pause game option
-Much more performant code overall
-Extended action moddability
-Improved scavenging mechanisms
UI Revamp - System view, Planet View, Galaxy View
Added: Zoom to mouse
Universal Search UI
Accessible with Left CTRL+F
UI: Offscreen indicator
For current target and up to 3 tracked missions
Overhaul of Disruptor missiles and added features
AI added, added default loadout system, and many other related mechanisms - Disruptor are fast, long-range missiles capable of turning-off the hyperdrive of the target.
Fixed: Can no longer modify spaceship's doctrine that are not under control
Fixed: Selecting then deselecting a spacecraft was messing with its AI
Added possibility to transfer crew members
Tweaked (Modding): All Enums literals are now exposed in Lua
Reworked codex - better perfomance, no dynamic codexes
UI: Character sheet overhaul
UI/Feature: Added game settings
-Resolution selection
-Keymapping
-Music volume
-Sound effect volume
-Zoom speed
-Display mode
Gameplay: Overhaued 'PP' to 'AP'(action points)
Action points Represents the daily effort a character invests to pursue objectives and lifestyle choices.
Action Points are spent on political actions, launching major projects such as constructing space stations or colonizing new worlds, and are also consumed passively by various lifestyles.
Action points are difficult to cumulate and will decay faster at higher values.
Spacestation building overhaul
-Completely redone the UI/UX for station building
-Redone the station building conditions and constraints
-Many fundamental work on station building logic
-Building a station spends Action Points instead of influence
-The built spacestation is no longer automatically attributed to the initiator of the project
Added dynamic music
Added multiple music tracks, and 'virtual DJ', music adapts dynamically to the mood in the game.
Fixed: Custom system generation sometimes broke
New trait and mechanisms for character : 'Fated'
A new trait, protecting some essential characters and the player from the hammer of RNG, for exemple a fated character will always use the escape pod when his spaceship blows up: 'Protected by destiny, this character always survives events that would claim others.'
Restored barks (Radio chatter)
Spaceship yell short messages about their emotions, things they are doing etc...
Added disruptor launcher to all frigates
Added 10 closest star system to the prologue scenario
Lua precompilation cache
Tweaked the zoom system to be no longer dependant to timescale
(BETA) UI scaling for all resolutions
Improved strategic view UI, with display mode etc...
UI: Richer description and context menu when allocating or buying an asset
Fixed: Transfering money to an organization was not working
error when registering organization inventory
Fixed: organization's election on policy was not working properly
Added hyperspace drive to Shuttle
New starting background for the prologue
Implemented default doctrine for ship data
Listening post has default military doctrine
Mission UI rework
Added 3 tutorial missions to Prologue
Huge amount of optimization and code quality/structure work
the hidden part that makes up to 50% of this update's workload
Tons of tweaks and fixes
-> All the undocumented small additions and fixes, there are a lot.
Changed files in this update