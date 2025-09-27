Hello! This update features some fixes and implementations related to the weather system and the first iteration of the new temperature desk and having basic temperature conditioning in your store. For more information on how this is starting to work read the changelog below.Also a reminder that the last introduced achievement (pushing bystanders into the store) only works with 2-ways transit doors due to limitations for now. A solution is being pondered…Changelog:- Implemented 4 new props in the devices tab:* The temperature desk, which will inform players of the required amount of air conditioning units their store requires. Air conditioning is only required from day 28 onwards and the penalty for not having them is not that much for now: a percentage of customers will leave sooner without buying a small amount of products in their shopping list.* Three different air conditioning units: two simple models for walls and one for ceiling. Air conditioning units also provide happiness for employees.- Good or bad weather now affects having some additional customers or not (this doesn’t affect current amount of total customers and is added as an extra).- Added a new perk which makes bad weather increases the number of online orders and triple the earnings players receive from that department.- Autosave should now remember end day values like day benefits, costs, times robbed, etc.- Continuing a store while there’s a more recent autosave will now give players a warning informing about this. A reminder that continuing a store the normal way while an autosave or manual save exists -will restart that day-. Also Latest autosave has been renamed to ‘Latest autosave / manual save’ to avoid confusion.- Time spent on a store reflected in the tab when loading the autosave should be now not affected by the accelerating time perk.- Fixed Farenheit degrees displaying wrong compared to Celsius in the newspaper stand panel.- Temperatures in the newspaper stand display panel should now update hourly.- Added a button to let the ordering department open automatically each day.- Bad weather should now reduce average temperatures of that day.- Fixed the recent issue in which placing an extinguisher back in its place would make some smoke appear for some seconds.- Fixed one side of Wooden Pallet B being darker than the rest of sides.- Fixed a possible issue which could make camera’s surveillance (which reduces thievery) not apply correctly when also owning announcement speakers.- Optimized last patch’s implemented paintables secondary textures’ sizes.- Fixed an issue which would sometimes make snow fall in a weird way (per waves).