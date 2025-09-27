 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20157005 Edited 27 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Had to do one of these at some point, hopefully it doesn't break too much

- Minor visual improvements
- Balancing, bug and typo fixes
- A lot of late-game-related content (but the story is not finished yet :( )

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 3854512
Windows 64-bit Depot 3854513
