Had to do one of these at some point, hopefully it doesn't break too much
- Minor visual improvements
- Balancing, bug and typo fixes
- A lot of late-game-related content (but the story is not finished yet :( )
v0.10.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bit Depot 3854512
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3854513
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update