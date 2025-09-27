 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20157000 Edited 27 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Find adventure, mystery and the apocalypse in Cleveland! This update includes:

New fonts!

Background music adjustments!

Additional gamepad displays!

Life is better in Cleveland, especially life in a pixel-art RPG.

