27 September 2025 Build 20156962 Edited 27 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

5 NEW LEVEL

  • Increase 41 to 45 Levels

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Add 41 to 45 Level Complete Achievements

OTHER UPDATES

  • Minor Bugs Fixed

  • Minor Design Fixed

OS UPDATE

  • Add MacOS version

Changed files in this update

Depot 3864861
macOS Depot 3864863
