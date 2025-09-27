 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20156946 Edited 27 September 2025 – 20:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added 15 more auto pickles

    Name

    Pickles Per Second

    Mark

    25

    Vault

    35

    Collector

    45

    Land

    50

    Ship

    100

    Sea

    150

    Creature

    200

    Island

    250

    Ruins

    300

    Altar

    350

    Clouds

    400

    Star

    450

    Galaxy

    500

    Universe

    1000

    Multiverse

    2500

  • Added Air Poglin

    Gives a speed boost to poglins that are in it's radius

  • Added Radiant Poglin

    Creates reflections/clones of itself. Killing the main body will also stop it's clones.

Changes:

  • Changed formula for calculating cost and upgrade cost for auto pickles

  • Changed how much pickles each auto pickle gives:

    Name

    Pickles Per Second

    Beast

    6 -> 10

    Cave

    7 -> 15

    Dungeon

    8 -> 20

    Town

    9 -> 35

    Kingdom

    10 -> 40

  • Changed poglin's stealing rate:

    Type

    Stealing Rate

    Normal

    10% -> 5%

    Pink

    25% -> 15%

    Gold

    35% -> 30%

    Elemental [Fire, Earth, etc.]

    30% -> 7.5%

  • Changed gold poglin's collection rate (2x -> 2.5x)

  • Removed individual poglin stats as the poglinary already displays those stats

  • Increased pickle jar spawn time:

    Upgrade Level For "Jar Detector"

    Time (Seconds)

    0

    600 -> 900

    1

    450 -> 600

    2

    300 -> 450

    3

    200 -> 300

    4

    150 -> 240

    5

    120 -> 150

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed upgrade cost for auto pickles

Notes:

That's about enough auto pickles I'm every going to add, but I'm finally working on the rebirth/prestige, a required mechanic for any incremental game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1919501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link