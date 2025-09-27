New Boss

Introducing a new alternate final boss to the campaign mode: The Tank!

The Tank will fire shots into the air that explode in a large area on the next turn. Make sure you move your critters out of the way or your run will go up in flames. The pilot has a protective dome covering the cockpit. You'll have to take out the power cells on the back of the tank before the pilot becomes vulnerable.

To make it harder, the Tank spawns with a number of minions. They have Slowing Ammo and Freeze Ammo to stop you in your tracks, making it harder to avoid the tank blasts.

New Item

Additionally, there's a new item added to the campaign: Healing Cleanse.

When you heal an ally, their status effects are removed as well. If you're struggling against the new Tank boss, the Healing Cleanse is another powerful item to add to your arsenal.

Have Fun!