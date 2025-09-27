- New level before the final boss
- 3 new characters (including the missing unlock from the last update)
- First mini timing-challenge in the main world
- Banana?
- Tons of bug fixes, optimizations, and camera improvements
Hopefully, I'll be able to update more frequently in the near future, but real life (and work) have been getting in the way lately, which is part of why this update took so long.
Join the Discord if you want to help shape the future of the game: https://discord.gg/MNFGUEfP6g
