 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20156879 Edited 28 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi! Sorry it's been a while – here's a fresh update with some new features and improvements:

  • New level before the final boss
  • 3 new characters (including the missing unlock from the last update)
  • First mini timing-challenge in the main world
  • Banana?
  • Tons of bug fixes, optimizations, and camera improvements


Hopefully, I'll be able to update more frequently in the near future, but real life (and work) have been getting in the way lately, which is part of why this update took so long.

Join the Discord if you want to help shape the future of the game: https://discord.gg/MNFGUEfP6g

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3108141
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3108142
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link