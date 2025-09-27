 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20156751 Edited 27 September 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all

More hotfixes!
Small fix this time.

Summary:

Fixes:
* Fix an issue in an event where it removed a Worfang Pelt instead of granting it

Design:
* Cruel difficulty has been nerfed considerably, as it was still overtuned. Should still be a challenge, but you will struggle, even as an expert player. Raw enemy strength reduced by about 20%.

Wanted to bring Cruel to a level where you can win it without finding overly strong tactics or relying on abuses/exploits.

Cheers,
Black Voyage Games

