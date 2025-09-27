Hey all



More hotfixes!

Small fix this time.



Summary:



Fixes:

* Fix an issue in an event where it removed a Worfang Pelt instead of granting it



Design:

* Cruel difficulty has been nerfed considerably, as it was still overtuned. Should still be a challenge, but you will struggle, even as an expert player. Raw enemy strength reduced by about 20%.



Wanted to bring Cruel to a level where you can win it without finding overly strong tactics or relying on abuses/exploits.



Cheers,

Black Voyage Games