Hey all
More hotfixes!
Small fix this time.
Summary:
Fixes:
* Fix an issue in an event where it removed a Worfang Pelt instead of granting it
Design:
* Cruel difficulty has been nerfed considerably, as it was still overtuned. Should still be a challenge, but you will struggle, even as an expert player. Raw enemy strength reduced by about 20%.
Wanted to bring Cruel to a level where you can win it without finding overly strong tactics or relying on abuses/exploits.
Cheers,
Black Voyage Games
Version 0.8.20 (Hotfix)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update