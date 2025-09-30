 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20156727 Edited 30 September 2025 – 11:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey!

Just wanted to let you know that we've had a few reports about some performance issues with the magnifier. We've taken a look and exterminated fixed everything up, so you should be all set now!

Have any questions? Join our Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3634181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link