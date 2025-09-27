Hello Shopkeepers,



This week’s update focused on farming tweaks and fixes. And thank you to everyone who reported issues and helped polish the system!



Cloud Saves have arrived.

One of the most requested features is finally here. You can now move seamlessly between your desktop and Steam Deck, or any PC, with your saves carried safely in the cloud.



If you play on multiple PCs with different saves, be sure to sync to your preferred system before continuing.



For Windows players, your local save files can also be backed up manually at:

C:Drive > Users > [YourWindowsSignInName] > AppData > Local > TeddysHaven > Saved > SaveGames



Enjoy cloud saves at last, and thank you again for your continued support!