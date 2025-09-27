This patch fixes some potentially blocking issues where the Command Module RCS jets consumed too much fuel. I fixed the issue and made some minor balancing to the fuel consumption. This will be iterated upon in the next few patches.

The patch also fixes some additional things in the Gemini Target Vehicle positioning logic to allow me to further improve mission designs where the goal is to rendezvous and/or dock with a target vehicle in Project Gemini. I have updated the Gemini scenarios and campaign missions to reflect this change.

I continued to perform some minor tweaks to the Gemini panels described in the previous patch, and animated the Gemini ADI balls to torque between platform selections.

I also made a change to the Prograde Rotation Realism setting. This setting is relevant in Project Mercury and Project Gemini only as most platform operations are relative to the local horizon. Apollo it generally disturbs the guidance systems. This setting will now only be used in Mercury and Gemini, and always OFF in Apollo.

Patch notes:

- Blocking Issue: Fixed an issue with the Command Module SM and CM RCS jet fuel consumption

- Blocking Issue: Updated the Gemini campaign to use Ap circ burns

- Iterated on the Agena/Target Vehicle positioning system

- Tweaked some of the Gemini panel labels

- Fixed so the Enable Prograde Rotation realism setting (ON=unrealistic) is only optional for Mercury and Gemini, it is enforced OFF in Apollo spacecraft as it works against their guidance systems.

- Added drives to torque the Gemini ADI balls on platform changes