Major 27 September 2025 Build 20156569 Edited 27 September 2025 – 22:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I’ve just released Version 0.6 of Legendary Knight. This update focuses on accessibility, visual improvements, and better combat flow. Here are the main changes:

Multi-Language Support

The game now supports 11 languages:

  • English

  • Traditional Chinese

  • Simplified Chinese

  • Spanish

  • Portuguese

  • Japanese

  • Italian

  • Korean

  • Russian

  • French

  • German

This is something I’ve wanted to add for a while so more players can enjoy the game in their own language.

Visual Quality and Performance

The game has been upgraded from the Built-in Rendering Pipeline to the Universal Rendering Pipeline. This results in improved visuals and better overall performance. The world should now look clearer and run more smoothly.

New Attack Effects

I’ve added new slashing effects to all attacks. Combat should now feel much more responsive and impactful, with clearer feedback when you land a hit.

Attack Combo Adjustments

All weapons have had their attack speeds improved and their combo transitions adjusted. The biggest change is to the Axe, which previously had an unusually slow first hit. Now it feels more natural and consistent with the other weapons.

That covers the main changes in Version 0.6. Thank you for playing and for all the feedback that has helped me improve the game. I hope you enjoy this update and I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Windows Legendary Knight Content Depot 1240241
