27 September 2025 Build 20156549 Edited 27 September 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made some tweaks to Saving time.
  • The overnight training stats for muscle and cardio are now visible.
  • You can now change your mind about Gunn-shy? if you opted out.
  • Decreased the amount of money to send to Kristoff for the first deal.
  • – You'll get a refund on the difference if you've already done this.
  • There's a little bit more Shae content.

  • Fixed a load of smaller bugs and typos; Thanks for the reports!

