- Made some tweaks to Saving time.
- The overnight training stats for muscle and cardio are now visible.
- You can now change your mind about Gunn-shy? if you opted out.
- Decreased the amount of money to send to Kristoff for the first deal.
- – You'll get a refund on the difference if you've already done this.
- There's a little bit more Shae content.
- Fixed a load of smaller bugs and typos; Thanks for the reports!
Minor update
