"Ready for the Big Leagues" should now be attainable with this update.
We are still busy working on a new title, but it is too early to reveal details.
Maybe later...
Thank you,
Evil Tortilla Games
Achievement Patch - "Ready for the Big Leagues"
Update notes via Steam Community
