27 September 2025 Build 20156495 Edited 27 September 2025 – 18:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

"Ready for the Big Leagues" should now be attainable with this update.

We are still busy working on a new title, but it is too early to reveal details.
Maybe later...

Thank you,
Evil Tortilla Games

Changed files in this update

macOS Who's Your Daddy OSX Depot Depot 427733
Windows 64-bit Who's Your Daddy Windows_64Bit Depot Depot 427734
