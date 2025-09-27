This new build contains the following changes:
Fixed menu camera start (finally fixed, also include freecam bug)
Adjustments made to main menu background
Various levels slightly improved
Audio improvements
4 image support for tutorials added
"Unlock All" button added for debugging
Bug report system fixed (should be working now)
Update #1
