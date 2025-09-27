 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20156493 Edited 27 September 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This new build contains the following changes:
Fixed menu camera start (finally fixed, also include freecam bug)
Adjustments made to main menu background
Various levels slightly improved
Audio improvements
4 image support for tutorials added
"Unlock All" button added for debugging
Bug report system fixed (should be working now)

Changed files in this update

Depot 4024041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link