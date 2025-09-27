Enemies have been added in preparation for more story levels!

There have also been a bunch of general bugfixes and stability and quality of life improvements that I think are necessary before the release of v1.1 (hence the super long version name).

Full Changelog:



New Additions

Added the enemy block. This will spawn an enemy that will follow the closest player and damage them if they get hit. Can be killed by hitting corruption!

Added a versioning system. Downloaded levels will now show their version atop their name, and leaderboard entries will show which version they were published on.

Added screen shake on signal block.

Added area activator block. This will trigger an area trigger if it enters one, so no more physics-block contraptions needed!





Changes



Updated the UI a bit to be cleaner and more streamlined.

Made Automators display their new location and rotation in the form of a transparent projection.

Pressing CTRL now hides the editor UI for better screenshots/level thumbnails.

Made the -1 option on NPC's make them invisible.





Bugfixes

