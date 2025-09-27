 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20156377 Edited 27 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemies have been added in preparation for more story levels!
There have also been a bunch of general bugfixes and stability and quality of life improvements that I think are necessary before the release of v1.1 (hence the super long version name).

Full Changelog:

New Additions

  • Added the enemy block. This will spawn an enemy that will follow the closest player and damage them if they get hit. Can be killed by hitting corruption!

  • Added a versioning system. Downloaded levels will now show their version atop their name, and leaderboard entries will show which version they were published on.

  • Added screen shake on signal block.

  • Added area activator block. This will trigger an area trigger if it enters one, so no more physics-block contraptions needed!



Changes

  • Updated the UI a bit to be cleaner and more streamlined.

  • Made Automators display their new location and rotation in the form of a transparent projection.

  • Pressing CTRL now hides the editor UI for better screenshots/level thumbnails.

  • Made the -1 option on NPC's make them invisible.



Bugfixes

  • Fixed a typo in the main menu.

  • Fixed level settings resetting every time on new levels.

  • Fixed rotating trackers position snapping bug.

  • Fixed tracker blocks jittering when in online mode.

  • Fixed appearing block making physics blocks have no collision while disappeared.

  • Fixed physics blocks falling through launchpads sometimes.

  • Fixed invisible triggers not detecting anything in specific occasions.

  • Updated the way trigger areas work so it should function more like an actual area in-engine. (Should be a little more reliable)

  • Removed the false info text in the level settings about default player shape.

Changed files in this update

