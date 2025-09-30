 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20156355
Update notes via Steam Community

Whispers in the Dark – Version 1.0 Released


Official Release – End of Early Access

Whispers in the Dark has reached its first stable version.
This update marks the end of Early Access and the beginning of a new phase in your investigations.

New content, improved systems, and deeper challenges await.

New threats, new missions


• 50 new mission scenarios
Fifty new variations have been added to increase mission diversity and replayability.
Each investigation now offers new risks and outcomes.

Gear quality now matters


• Equipment system: V1, Pro, Legendary
All gear now comes in three versions:
– V1: standard
– V2: Pro — improved durability and reliability
– V3: Legendary — rare, powerful, and resistant to interference or destruction

Examples of Legendary items:
Spectra-X Polaroid: captures phenomena in unstable environments
Type-7 Flash: weakens even highly resistant entities
Grimoire of Rosenheim: provides instant responses from powerful entities
Holy Water from Mount Athos: harms ancient, deeply rooted presences
Maras Salt: effective against persistent or demonic entities

Disruption and destruction


• Entities can damage or destroy your tools
Stronger entities may now interfere with or completely destroy low-quality equipment.
Only Legendary items are fully resistant to these effects.

Hidden objectives in the field


• Rare item recovery missions
Certain locations now trigger new hidden objectives during regular missions.
These events are not visible in the mission menu — you'll need to find them during exploration.

Additional improvements in 1.0


• New tutorial mission to learn the basics
• Battery level indicators for all rechargeable equipment
• Limited-use and time-based items (candles, powder, electronics...)
• Improved co-op: voice handling, shared inventory visuals, and bug fixes

What's next?


Development will continue beyond version 1.0.
More content is already planned: new entities, systems, balancing passes, and dynamic events.

Join the community


Official Discord:
[link=https://discord.gg/huxhf5w5Sx]https://discord.gg/huxhf5w5Sx[/link]

Your feedback will continue to shape future updates.

– The Whispers in the Dark Team

Changed files in this update

