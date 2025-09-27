 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20156338 Edited 27 September 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Update

  • Added 4 new monsters.

  • Added over 30new skills.

  • Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

  • The title screen has been lightly overhauled.

  • Armor added in Ver. 7.8.0 now supports infinite damage.

  • The name of Melt Scorpion's skills has been corrected.

  • Various assets have been corrected.

  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to all of you, development is progressing smoothly. The next update, Ver. 8.0.0, is planned to be a major update.

