Main Update

Added 4 new monsters.

Added over 30new skills.

Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

The title screen has been lightly overhauled.

Armor added in Ver. 7.8.0 now supports infinite damage.

The name of Melt Scorpion's skills has been corrected.

Various assets have been corrected.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to all of you, development is progressing smoothly. The next update, Ver. 8.0.0, is planned to be a major update.