Major 27 September 2025 Build 20156299 Edited 27 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 MAJOR UPDATE NOW LIVE 🔥

Brace yourself for the biggest update in Endorphin Vice history. This patch redefines realism, performance, and brutality.

NEW CONTENT

  • New Characters – Including ghillie snipers, degenerates, and more unique enemies.

  • New Outfits & Helmets – Fresh tactical pants, customizable helmets, and gear.

  • 20+ New Weapons – Including the Shorty, revamped animations, and detailed reload mechanics.

  • New Main Character – Fully customizable with tactical presets and more realism than ever.

REALISM REIMAGINED

  • Next-Gen Gore SystemProcedural realtime mesh flesh deformation for extremely realistic wounds.

  • Improved Ragdolls – More natural reactions and physical behavior.

  • New Blood System – Dynamic blood growth simulating realistic fluid behavior.

  • Impact & Recoil Overhaul – Shots now cause impulse reactions and procedural camera shake.

  • Execution Fixes – Player no longer keeps shooting mid-finisher.

ADVANCED COMBAT MECHANICS

  • New Fighting Mode – Hand-to-hand combat, brutal kicks, and visceral melee animations.

  • Improved ADS (Aim Down Sight) – Switch scopes mid-game with mouse wheel.

  • Ledge Grabbing + Pistol Shooting – Tactical freedom redefined.

PERFORMANCE & TECHNICAL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Real-Time Memory Usage Reduced by 62%

  • Loading Times Up to 2.5× Faster

  • Microstutter Reduced by 70%

  • Stability on Modest Hardware

  • Ready for Bigger Maps & Denser Scenes

  • Extreme Optimization Passes – Both CPU and GPU improved.

  • New HUD – Cleaner, more responsive interface.

AUDIO & IMMERSION

  • 🎧 Audio System Overhaul – Gunfire now reacts to environmental acoustics like walls and open areas.

    Bodycam Improvements – More immersive first-person POV experience.

BUG FIXES & POLISH

  • Shotgun spread and reload bugs fixed.

  • Bike sitting and "covering with hands" pose bugs resolved.

  • Cover system postponed until further improvements.

THE CAMPAING COMES SOON...

🇺🇸 PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPER

"GLORY TO THE UNITED STATES AND ITS PEOPLE... I want to thank them all for allowing me to make video games and accepting me for my hard-working dedication. Forever in my heart. Glory to the USA."

