🔥 MAJOR UPDATE NOW LIVE 🔥
Brace yourself for the biggest update in Endorphin Vice history. This patch redefines realism, performance, and brutality.
NEW CONTENT
New Characters – Including ghillie snipers, degenerates, and more unique enemies.
New Outfits & Helmets – Fresh tactical pants, customizable helmets, and gear.
20+ New Weapons – Including the Shorty, revamped animations, and detailed reload mechanics.
New Main Character – Fully customizable with tactical presets and more realism than ever.
REALISM REIMAGINED
Next-Gen Gore System – Procedural realtime mesh flesh deformation for extremely realistic wounds.
Improved Ragdolls – More natural reactions and physical behavior.
New Blood System – Dynamic blood growth simulating realistic fluid behavior.
Impact & Recoil Overhaul – Shots now cause impulse reactions and procedural camera shake.
Execution Fixes – Player no longer keeps shooting mid-finisher.
ADVANCED COMBAT MECHANICS
New Fighting Mode – Hand-to-hand combat, brutal kicks, and visceral melee animations.
Improved ADS (Aim Down Sight) – Switch scopes mid-game with mouse wheel.
Ledge Grabbing + Pistol Shooting – Tactical freedom redefined.
PERFORMANCE & TECHNICAL IMPROVEMENTS
Real-Time Memory Usage Reduced by 62%
Loading Times Up to 2.5× Faster
Microstutter Reduced by 70%
Stability on Modest Hardware
Ready for Bigger Maps & Denser Scenes
Extreme Optimization Passes – Both CPU and GPU improved.
New HUD – Cleaner, more responsive interface.
AUDIO & IMMERSION
🎧 Audio System Overhaul – Gunfire now reacts to environmental acoustics like walls and open areas.
Bodycam Improvements – More immersive first-person POV experience.
BUG FIXES & POLISH
Shotgun spread and reload bugs fixed.
Bike sitting and "covering with hands" pose bugs resolved.
Cover system postponed until further improvements.
THE CAMPAING COMES SOON...
🇺🇸 PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPER
"GLORY TO THE UNITED STATES AND ITS PEOPLE... I want to thank them all for allowing me to make video games and accepting me for my hard-working dedication. Forever in my heart. Glory to the USA."
