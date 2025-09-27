Highlights:
Weapon SwayGuns now sway when moving based on various factors. Each weapon has a different sway modifier and is affected by the gun's length, weight, and whether it has a stock (extending/unfolding stocks decreases sway), bayonet, or open bipod. Movement speed affects the base sway amount, and your current inventory weight affects how much the weapons bob when swaying.
Improved Chest InventoryRearranged chest inventory by replacing two of the existing pouches with 4 socket pouches. The socket pouches work like most other VR inventory slots and are much easier to access.
---
Major Changes/Fixes:
- Made stored pouch items MUCH easier to grab
- Revised mission selection
- Added option to change grab icon: (default (G + T), simple (white/red dot), or none)
- Added inventory tutorial level
- Temporarily Removed Gun Truck: It was too buggy and outdated to fix/maintain, so I'll be creating it from scratch in the next update or two
Other Changes/Fixes:
- Decreased ammo crate capacity by 50%
- Decreased speed loss from crouching
- Smooth aim is now canceled when moving
- Fixed issue with 30rnd M16 magazine not loading
- Bots now shoot in a less consistent pattern
- Smoothed bots' aiming animations
- Made sprinting easier
- Running and sprinting are now faster to start
- Adjusted player body when crouching to make the chest inventory less intrusive
- Lowered max inventory weight
- Made menu buttons emissive so that they're always visible
- Made mounted guns on APCs more comfortable to use
- Chest pouches now follow your character more accurately
- Shoulder and Back inventory slots are now more responsive when storing items, especially when moving
- Made muzzle and chamber smoke more transparent
- Fixed lighting bug with lanterns
- Enabled custom loadouts on Last Stand
- Fixed bugs on Intro related to the Last Stand remake
---
Closing:The door gunner mission was going to be the big highlight for this update, but unfortunately it was too buggy to ship at this stage, so it'll be delayed until next update. The rest of the update was in good shape and was leagues better than the current state of PunjiVR, so I really wanted to get it out quickly (especially since it's been over a month since Update 2). In addition, I disabled Gun Truck due to it being outdated and buggy. I'll remake it in the next update and ship it with the door gunner mission, so stay tuned!
Besides all of that though, I'm a lot happier with the state of the game and I hope it makes for a better experience for you all to play. The inventory is finally usable, and there's an actual tutorial for it now, so that alone should make gameplay run a lot smoother.
---
As always, if you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and remember to keep your eyes on the treeline!
