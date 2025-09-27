Highlights:

Weapon Sway Guns now sway when moving based on various factors. Each weapon has a different sway modifier and is affected by the gun's length, weight, and whether it has a stock (extending/unfolding stocks decreases sway), bayonet, or open bipod. Movement speed affects the base sway amount, and your current inventory weight affects how much the weapons bob when swaying.





Improved Chest Inventory

Major Changes/Fixes:

Made stored pouch items MUCH easier to grab



easier to grab Revised mission selection



Added option to change grab icon: (default (G + T), simple (white/red dot), or none)



Added inventory tutorial level



Temporarily Removed Gun Truck: It was too buggy and outdated to fix/maintain, so I'll be creating it from scratch in the next update or two



Other Changes/Fixes:

Decreased ammo crate capacity by 50%



Decreased speed loss from crouching



Smooth aim is now canceled when moving



Fixed issue with 30rnd M16 magazine not loading



Bots now shoot in a less consistent pattern



Smoothed bots' aiming animations



Made sprinting easier



Running and sprinting are now faster to start



Adjusted player body when crouching to make the chest inventory less intrusive



Lowered max inventory weight



Made menu buttons emissive so that they're always visible



Made mounted guns on APCs more comfortable to use



Chest pouches now follow your character more accurately



Shoulder and Back inventory slots are now more responsive when storing items, especially when moving



Made muzzle and chamber smoke more transparent



Fixed lighting bug with lanterns



Enabled custom loadouts on Last Stand



Fixed bugs on Intro related to the Last Stand remake



Closing:

[*]------The door gunner mission was going to be the big highlight for this update, but unfortunately it was too buggy to ship at this stage, so it'll be delayed until next update. The rest of the update was in good shape and was leagues better than the current state of PunjiVR, so I really wanted to get it out quickly (especially since it's been over a month since Update 2). In addition, I disabled Gun Truck due to it being outdated and buggy. I'll remake it in the next update and ship it with the door gunner mission, so stay tuned!Besides all of that though, I'm a lot happier with the state of the game and I hope it makes for a better experience for you all to play. The inventory is finally usable, and there's an actual tutorial for it now, so that alone should make gameplay run a lot smoother.---As always, if you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and remember to keep your eyes on the treeline!