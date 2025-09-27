It's been a while! This patch should resolve a ton of reported issues since the last patch from very notable errors preventing 100% completion, as well as minor inconveniences.



GENERAL:

-In the previous version, all Challenges/Achievements would be marked as completed by default.

-Corrected the Pause menu sprites for one of the secret costumes.

-Fixed a soft lock in Vision Stage 3 which could also prevent completion of the level, thereby preventing 100% completion.

-Fixed a collision inconsistency in Vision Stage 3.

-Fixed an issue with an NPC missing dialogue in the Mountain Village, who would instead play the dialogue for a completely different NPC.

-Fixed various issues with the Failure conditions for the Go-Kart trials, which would prevent 100% Completion.

-Fixed an issue with the Shield Charger ability which prevented you from using it in conditions where you could, as well as being able to use it in conditions you're not supposed to.

-Fixed an issue with one of the costumes using the Go-Kart animation sprites for a completely different costume.

-Fixed an issue with one of the Boss characters repeatedly coming back to life despite being defeated.

-Fixed an issue with Checkpoint placement for the Volcanic Mountain level.

-Fixed an issue with the screen tone remaining dark when leaving Stoney's House.



CLASSIC MODE:

-Selecting Bad Stoney in Classic Mode will now keep the costume in your wardrobe.

-Fixed an issue with the Wardrobe not working as intended when using the Bad Stoney costume.

-Fixed the spawn conditions for certain NPCs in Classic Mode.