27 September 2025 Build 20156217 Edited 27 September 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

hi again! thanks again for all the love you've been giving the game this past week. seeing people post their original characters and thoughts (and art!) of the romance options is like the best feeling ever for us!

this one is another small patch, but hopefully it makes your spreading smoother:

  • FIXED: minigames (hopefully) now behave properly across different screen sizes. sorry...

  • NERFED: cher… was a little too good. it should now be easier to reach their good ending

keep the feedback and reviews coming, it really helps us improve the game and fix any hidden bugs! drop by the discord if you’ve got more thoughts, and keep an eye out for future content updates~

love always,
jamms <3

