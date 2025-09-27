 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20156174
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.2.0

-The final boss fight phase 2 has been rebalanced! Both the Boss and Summons now have reduced HP and Damage at higher Storm levels.

-There are 2 new Core nodes for upgrading ALL of the Flasks, enhancing their stats! :-D

