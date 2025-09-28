Patch Notes:
Thank you very much for playing our game and for providing feedback on the issues you've encountered.
We are currently addressing these issues based on their priority and will be rolling out updates progressively.
If you have any questions while playing, please feel free to leave a comment under this post.
You can also join our official QQ Group: 202022271.
Everyone is welcome to join the group and chat with us~~
This update includes the following fixes and adjustments:
Corrected the description of the character Guy's talent, "Final Radiance".
Fixed an issue where some CGs in the [CG Gallery] could not be unlocked.
Fixed an issue where monster behavior/intent was not being affected by various status effects.
Adjusted the artwork for certain BOSSes.
Adjusted the images for some entries in the [CG Gallery].
Changed the hold-to-skip duration for the game's credits to 3 seconds.
Fixed an issue where the effect details would not display after refreshing the card reward screen upon winning a battle.
Fixed an issue where Guy would lose HP when playing cards during the Judge-Guyius event.
Fixed an issue in the Endless Dream event where Judge-Guyius's HP would incorrectly increase with the dream layer/level.
The maximum stack limit for Block has been adjusted to 199.
Fixed an issue where the character info interface could be opened from the shop screen.
Fixed a text prompt error when inviting companions.
Adjusted the sound effect at the end of Scene 6 in Chapter 5, "Ants", of Ian's Story.
