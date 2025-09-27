Various things have been added and re-balanced to make the game more accessible without compromising any difficulty at high level play.
- Enemy aggro range has been decreased from 90 to 75.
- Enemy alert now scales with how close you are to the enemy.
- Enemies now take longer to teleport at lower ranks, an extra 16 seconds at low rank, and an extra 8 seconds at mid rank.
- Enemies will no longer teleport mid-attack, and will not instantly attack on alert if they have teleported.
- Scatter range on teleport slightly reduced.
- Fall damage has been halved.
- Climbing a ladder now instantly stops your velocity, unless sprint is held.
- Essence pickups now heal even when time is out.
- When a level is entered at low or mid rank, non-area enemies have a 30% and 15% chance respectively of despawning, reducing enemy counts overall at lower ranks.
- Entering a level at low or mid rank gives an extra 60 and 30 seconds to the timer respectively.
- You now lose 1500 rank value on KO instead of 1000.
There have also been two fixes:
- Incorrect scrolling texture fixed in 3-1.
- Error caused by recall claw code on book start has been fixed.
Any feedback, bugs or suggestions in the discussions or discord are much appreciated!
1.04 - Difficulty and rank adjustments
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2886741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update