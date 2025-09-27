 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20156142 Edited 27 September 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Various things have been added and re-balanced to make the game more accessible without compromising any difficulty at high level play.

- Enemy aggro range has been decreased from 90 to 75.

- Enemy alert now scales with how close you are to the enemy.

- Enemies now take longer to teleport at lower ranks, an extra 16 seconds at low rank, and an extra 8 seconds at mid rank.

- Enemies will no longer teleport mid-attack, and will not instantly attack on alert if they have teleported.

- Scatter range on teleport slightly reduced.

- Fall damage has been halved.

- Climbing a ladder now instantly stops your velocity, unless sprint is held.

- Essence pickups now heal even when time is out.

- When a level is entered at low or mid rank, non-area enemies have a 30% and 15% chance respectively of despawning, reducing enemy counts overall at lower ranks.

- Entering a level at low or mid rank gives an extra 60 and 30 seconds to the timer respectively.

- You now lose 1500 rank value on KO instead of 1000.


There have also been two fixes:
- Incorrect scrolling texture fixed in 3-1.
- Error caused by recall claw code on book start has been fixed.

Any feedback, bugs or suggestions in the discussions or discord are much appreciated!

