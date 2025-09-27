Various things have been added and re-balanced to make the game more accessible without compromising any difficulty at high level play.



- Enemy aggro range has been decreased from 90 to 75.



- Enemy alert now scales with how close you are to the enemy.



- Enemies now take longer to teleport at lower ranks, an extra 16 seconds at low rank, and an extra 8 seconds at mid rank.



- Enemies will no longer teleport mid-attack, and will not instantly attack on alert if they have teleported.



- Scatter range on teleport slightly reduced.



- Fall damage has been halved.



- Climbing a ladder now instantly stops your velocity, unless sprint is held.



- Essence pickups now heal even when time is out.



- When a level is entered at low or mid rank, non-area enemies have a 30% and 15% chance respectively of despawning, reducing enemy counts overall at lower ranks.



- Entering a level at low or mid rank gives an extra 60 and 30 seconds to the timer respectively.



- You now lose 1500 rank value on KO instead of 1000.





There have also been two fixes:

- Incorrect scrolling texture fixed in 3-1.

- Error caused by recall claw code on book start has been fixed.



Any feedback, bugs or suggestions in the discussions or discord are much appreciated!