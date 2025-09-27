Alpha Net 9.2.6
1 Added clothing inventory
2 Added mouse control for donning and undressing clothing items
3 Added controller control for donning and undressing clothing items
4 Synchronized local animations for clothing items
5 Synchronized network animations for clothing items
6 Added save saves for clothing items
7 Added save loads for clothing items
8 Added character display for clothing items
9 Fixed a bug where head and helmet animations were inconsistent
10 Synchronized melee attack stats for clothing items
11 Synchronized ranged attack stats for clothing items
12 Synchronized magic item usage stats for clothing items
13 Synchronized crafting stats for clothing items
14 Synchronized torch stats for clothing items
15 Synchronized fishing stats for clothing items
16 Synchronized farming stats for clothing items
Changed files in this update