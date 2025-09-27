 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20156092 Edited 27 September 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 9.2.6

1 Added clothing inventory

2 Added mouse control for donning and undressing clothing items

3 Added controller control for donning and undressing clothing items

4 Synchronized local animations for clothing items

5 Synchronized network animations for clothing items

6 Added save saves for clothing items

7 Added save loads for clothing items

8 Added character display for clothing items

9 Fixed a bug where head and helmet animations were inconsistent

10 Synchronized melee attack stats for clothing items

11 Synchronized ranged attack stats for clothing items

12 Synchronized magic item usage stats for clothing items

13 Synchronized crafting stats for clothing items

14 Synchronized torch stats for clothing items

15 Synchronized fishing stats for clothing items

16 Synchronized farming stats for clothing items

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link