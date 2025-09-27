Gameplay

Prevented the player from pausing on the stage completed screen. Certain options on the pause menu can put the stage into an invalid, softlocked state.

Fixed a bug with the cow's animation where it would play it's jump animation, and kick wouldn't play until it was finished, allowing the player to bypass the damage zone if they were quick. The kick now plays immediately regardless of animation state, and the damage zone has been expanded.

The cow's name is now Cowstopher Milken. SabreLeFay named her. Dialog has been updated accordingly.

Collapsing ladder pieces would cause unintended collisions with the player and other objects, preventing movement until they despawned. They no longer collide with the player.

When punching on the ground, your forward momentum is killed. This also applied while airborne, but no longer does. Punching in the air will have no effect on lateral momentum.

Fixed an issue where you could headbutt the grill on the tractor to open the engine cover. It's meant to only be punched as part of the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where the camera followed the player up while jumping high. Normally the camera should stay at the level where the jump began, to better coordinate landing.

The repeating edge of the cornfield has been extended so that a player moving at full speed to the right cannot see it.

The gnome's dialog bubble now responds to the prompt, and disappears.

The gnome is now punchable.

Fixed a corner case where if you died for some reason in the middle of a cutscene, the cutscene won't end. Cutscenes now end on player death, but are set to trigger again post-revival.

If you are in the middle of a cutscene and elect to return to the last checkpoint from the pause menu, the cutscene now ends and will trigger again.

Quick Equip / Unequip is performed as follows: When carrying armor, pressing the equip button equips the carried armor. When not carrying armor, holding the equip button and pressing D-Pad buttons will unequip different types of armor. Up = Head. Left = Torso. Right = Arms. Down = Legs. The equip menu opens normally upon releasing the equip button, if neither of the previous actions are performed.

The trellises in the hanging garden have an added background layer to make them look more solid and not something you could pass through. Also, the lower corners of their colliders have had the edges reduced.

Changed some tutorial dialog to impart more information about how armor defends you, and is used as a tool.

The rocks falling on the tractor event has been enhanced with new effects.