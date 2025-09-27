 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20156024
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where looking at a card when pausing the game would lock you on the screen.
  • You always roll at least 2 heroes and 2 weapons.
  • Fixed an issue that caused crashes after a fight.
  • Added faction icons to units in the arena when colorblind mode is enabled.
  • Fixed a bug where the card tutorials were not properly shown to all new players.
  • Changed the Scutum Shield ability.
  • Fixed a bug where you could create a second Hero in the same slot.
  • Fixed a visual bug that did not properly display life gained from a faction reward.
  • We noticed that it has become too easy to hyperfocus on specific heroes and weapons. We want the game to be more open and “force” the player to draft from all types based on the right rolls. We made a few subtle changes to the distribution of upgrades to facilitate that. We also removed the option to skip weapon upgrades for that same reason!

