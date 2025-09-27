 Skip to content
Major 27 September 2025 Build 20155993 Edited 27 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Solo mode and enemies.

  • New weapon: Tetherblade.

  • New gadgets: Spider, Plantain, Albi Lavra.

  • Inventory size as a new stat.

  • Fuel mechanic in space.

  • Map size and seed shown in pause menu and on the stats screen.

  • Display when you can fly away.

  • Doubled ore in the map center to compensate for digging speed.

  • Win/lose description on the statistics screen.

  • 10 new achievements.

  • Space included in the tutorial.

  • Display of head color when lit.

  • Local cursor lock in window.

  • Ore sounds in the menu.

  • Solo mode music (solo mode wave).

  • Cap on upgrade prices.

Changed

  • Bubble reworked: parry ability improved, duration shortened.

  • Gadget count now depends on map size instead of player count.

  • Each asteroid layer now guarantees at least one gadget.

  • Crystals must now be taken from the capsule via a separate interaction.

  • USO now attacks enemy Entities.

  • USO stops glowing after death.

  • USO health reduced.

  • USO capsule crushing radius adjusted.

  • Reduced digging cooldown after taking damage.

  • Albi now has a larger digging radius.

  • Gadgets now spawn more sparsely and distribution fixed.

  • Weapon spawn behavior changed.

  • Balance of upgrades and quotas adjusted.

  • Explosion radius increased.

  • Radish moved to the starting layer.

  • Dwarf now lunges toward the direction of the hands.

  • Chance to spawn DeusExMachina changed.

  • Formula for Laser slow recalculated.

  • IceLaser now applies slowdown.

  • Bubble pickup radius reduced.

  • Parry sound made louder.

  • Upgrades button color changed.

  • Menu made pixelated.

  • "Exit" button in pause menu replaced with "Menu".

Fixed

  • Mines could explode even when fewer than 3 were present.

  • Players could get stuck in the capsule wall.

  • Black hole collected resources thrown by players.

  • Dead players were still hearing sounds.

  • Sound of the USO falling alarm was not audible.

  • Some sounds ignored volume settings.

  • Music stopped switching while in pause.

  • USO jerked when firing.

  • Weapon visuals rolling away from dead players.

  • Players now correctly get pushed by bullets.

  • Dwarf could act indefinitely.

  • Explosion effect size was smaller than its actual radius.

  • Resource-bubble finally centered.

  • Some sounds temporarily disappeared after restart.

  • Auto-aim on long Entities.

  • Terminals for players 5 and 6 glitched and were not visible.

  • Landing lag and camera stutter for players 5 and 6.

  • Scrolling credits went off-screen.

  • After cancelling generation you could not return to menu.

  • Menu text was cut off at non-16:9 resolutions.

  • Input from gamepad hid the cursor in menus.

  • Memory optimization for damage-dealing objects.

  • Radish double glow removed.

  • Performance of ore pickup improved.

  • Repositioning/movement gadgets during digging.

  • Notification sound heard after game end.

  • Some visual bugs when exiting the capsule.


