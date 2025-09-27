Added
Solo mode and enemies.
New weapon: Tetherblade.
New gadgets: Spider, Plantain, Albi Lavra.
Inventory size as a new stat.
Fuel mechanic in space.
Map size and seed shown in pause menu and on the stats screen.
Display when you can fly away.
Doubled ore in the map center to compensate for digging speed.
Win/lose description on the statistics screen.
10 new achievements.
Space included in the tutorial.
Display of head color when lit.
Local cursor lock in window.
Ore sounds in the menu.
Solo mode music (solo mode wave).
Cap on upgrade prices.
Changed
Bubble reworked: parry ability improved, duration shortened.
Gadget count now depends on map size instead of player count.
Each asteroid layer now guarantees at least one gadget.
Crystals must now be taken from the capsule via a separate interaction.
USO now attacks enemy Entities.
USO stops glowing after death.
USO health reduced.
USO capsule crushing radius adjusted.
Reduced digging cooldown after taking damage.
Albi now has a larger digging radius.
Gadgets now spawn more sparsely and distribution fixed.
Weapon spawn behavior changed.
Balance of upgrades and quotas adjusted.
Explosion radius increased.
Radish moved to the starting layer.
Dwarf now lunges toward the direction of the hands.
Chance to spawn DeusExMachina changed.
Formula for Laser slow recalculated.
IceLaser now applies slowdown.
Bubble pickup radius reduced.
Parry sound made louder.
Upgrades button color changed.
Menu made pixelated.
"Exit" button in pause menu replaced with "Menu".
Fixed
Mines could explode even when fewer than 3 were present.
Players could get stuck in the capsule wall.
Black hole collected resources thrown by players.
Dead players were still hearing sounds.
Sound of the USO falling alarm was not audible.
Some sounds ignored volume settings.
Music stopped switching while in pause.
USO jerked when firing.
Weapon visuals rolling away from dead players.
Players now correctly get pushed by bullets.
Dwarf could act indefinitely.
Explosion effect size was smaller than its actual radius.
Resource-bubble finally centered.
Some sounds temporarily disappeared after restart.
Auto-aim on long Entities.
Terminals for players 5 and 6 glitched and were not visible.
Landing lag and camera stutter for players 5 and 6.
Scrolling credits went off-screen.
After cancelling generation you could not return to menu.
Menu text was cut off at non-16:9 resolutions.
Input from gamepad hid the cursor in menus.
Memory optimization for damage-dealing objects.
Radish double glow removed.
Performance of ore pickup improved.
Repositioning/movement gadgets during digging.
Notification sound heard after game end.
Some visual bugs when exiting the capsule.
