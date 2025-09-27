Ore sounds in the menu.

Display of head color when lit.

Space included in the tutorial.

Win/lose description on the statistics screen.

Doubled ore in the map center to compensate for digging speed.

Display when you can fly away.

Map size and seed shown in pause menu and on the stats screen.

Inventory size as a new stat.

"Exit" button in pause menu replaced with "Menu".

Dwarf now lunges toward the direction of the hands.

Radish moved to the starting layer.

Balance of upgrades and quotas adjusted.

Gadgets now spawn more sparsely and distribution fixed.

Albi now has a larger digging radius.

Crystals must now be taken from the capsule via a separate interaction.

Each asteroid layer now guarantees at least one gadget.

Gadget count now depends on map size instead of player count.

Mines could explode even when fewer than 3 were present.

Players could get stuck in the capsule wall.

Black hole collected resources thrown by players.

Dead players were still hearing sounds.

Sound of the USO falling alarm was not audible.

Some sounds ignored volume settings.

Music stopped switching while in pause.

USO jerked when firing.

Weapon visuals rolling away from dead players.

Players now correctly get pushed by bullets.

Dwarf could act indefinitely.

Explosion effect size was smaller than its actual radius.

Resource-bubble finally centered.

Some sounds temporarily disappeared after restart.

Auto-aim on long Entities.

Terminals for players 5 and 6 glitched and were not visible.

Landing lag and camera stutter for players 5 and 6.

Scrolling credits went off-screen.

After cancelling generation you could not return to menu.

Menu text was cut off at non-16:9 resolutions.

Input from gamepad hid the cursor in menus.

Memory optimization for damage-dealing objects.

Radish double glow removed.

Performance of ore pickup improved.

Repositioning/movement gadgets during digging.

Notification sound heard after game end.