27 September 2025 Build 20155984 Edited 27 September 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The update includes:

- Displaying faction desires in doctrines via icons;

- More understandable text in the war window buttons;

- New achievement;

- Bug fixes;

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1922741
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1922742
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1922743
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1922744
  • Loading history…
