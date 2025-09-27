Fixes & Improvements
- Campaign could get stuck if you needed City Hall III while already having City Hall IV — now it correctly continues.
- Water overlay warnings now highlight the specific building with the problem.
- Building stability overlay warnings also now lead you directly to the affected building.
- Fixed an issue where repair costs were higher than shown in the tooltip.
- Reservoir upgrade didn’t display the grid — now it does.
- Fixed aqueduct pump connections sometimes disappearing.
And the good news: tomorrow’s update will already bring more quality of life improvements on top of bugfixes!
