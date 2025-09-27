Campaign could get stuck if you needed City Hall III while already having City Hall IV — now it correctly continues.

Water overlay warnings now highlight the specific building with the problem.

Building stability overlay warnings also now lead you directly to the affected building.

Fixed an issue where repair costs were higher than shown in the tooltip.

Reservoir upgrade didn’t display the grid — now it does.

Fixed aqueduct pump connections sometimes disappearing.



I’m continuing to roll out fixes and updates, step by step, and many of them come directly from your suggestions (yes, even the loud donkey and the birds). Keep the feedback coming, it really helps a lot!And the good news: tomorrow’s update will already bring more quality of life improvements on top of bugfixes!