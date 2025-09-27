- Added new space combat actions, unlocked at piloting levels 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100
- Fixed enemy pilot names (no more “Enemy NULL”)
- Fixed bug where combat panel didn’t display correct stats in space
- Added character name to delete confirmation box on save/load screen (to clarify which character is being deleted)
- Pilot portrait now updates when a new pilot is assigned to the player ship (after levelling piloting skill on character sheet)
More updates to come! Thanks again for everyone's feedback and support.
Changed files in this update