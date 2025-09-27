 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20155840 Edited 27 September 2025 – 16:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Added new space combat actions, unlocked at piloting levels 20, 40, 60, 80, and 100
  • Fixed enemy pilot names (no more “Enemy NULL”)
  • Fixed bug where combat panel didn’t display correct stats in space
  • Added character name to delete confirmation box on save/load screen (to clarify which character is being deleted)
  • Pilot portrait now updates when a new pilot is assigned to the player ship (after levelling piloting skill on character sheet)


More updates to come! Thanks again for everyone's feedback and support.


