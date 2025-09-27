New features:

A much requested addition: The dialogue box can now be minimised to make it a bit easier to see things, especially during the tutorial.



Bug fixes:

Browsing postcards from the main menu after exiting Explore gameplay no longer triggers the gameplay dialogue and report.



To avoid confusion, short travel times (< 15 minutes) are no longer candidates for the “too fast” inconsistency (to prevent “You said it was a few minutes, but it was actually a few minutes!”)



When you unlock a character or advance your social link level, the changes are now visible in the Biography scene without having to reload the game.



Some small changes: I think this really is the last playtest update this time! Remember, the playtest ends at midnight (EET) tomorrow so be sure to try it out if you haven’t yet. Just 30 minutes is enough to try the tutorial.