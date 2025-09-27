 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20155750
Update notes via Steam Community

Escape Haunted Mansion Update – New Version Available!


Hello to all survivors (and the cursed 👻),
A brand-new update for Escape Haunted Mansion is now live!

New Features


  • Dynamic Events: beware during your matches! An aggressive ghost may appear temporarily to haunt you. And if you’re outside… you might get struck by lightning! ⚡
  • Dynamic Weather: there’s a 20% chance for rain to fall over the mansion (purely visual, but it makes things a lot scarier…).
  • Dynamic Seasons: the mansion decor will now automatically change during special holidays (October: Halloween 🎃, December: Christmas 🎄).


Gameplay Improvements


  • UI Overhaul: improved visuals and more information (task list, clearer icons, and helpful info messages to guide you during tasks).
  • New Interactions: more objects to manipulate and new ways to complete (or sabotage) tasks.
  • Improved Drop System: objects now drop with more realistic physics, synchronized correctly between host and clients.
  • Dance Feature: yes, really… you can now dance with other players during matches (keys 1 to 8).
  • Performance Optimization: smoother gameplay even with the mansion full of detail.
  • Player List: see all players currently in the match on the bottom-left corner of your screen.
  • Public & Private Games: host public lobbies to let friends find you easily, or play with random players.
  • Stun Rework: you can no longer be stunned endlessly. There’s now a 3-second cooldown before you can be stunned again.
  • Camera Sensitivity Option: adjust your camera sensitivity to your liking.
  • New Hiding Spots: hide inside wardrobes to escape ghosts… or dangerous players.


Fixes & Improvements


  • Fixed several client-server sync issues (better player synchronization).
  • Fixed bugs preventing objects from being dropped properly by clients.
  • Fixed crashes related to picking up or dropping objects.
  • Adjusted camera sensitivity so it stays consistent regardless of FPS.
  • Improved Steam lobby stability.


What’s Next?


    We’re already working on:
  • Brand-new tasks to expand the innocent gameplay.
  • Special abilities for players.
  • More optimizations and immersive content.
  • Additional dynamic decors and weather.
  • Even more fun objects to interact with.


Huge thanks to the community for all your feedback and support!
Keep sharing your thoughts on Steam and Discord – it really helps us a lot.

See you soon in the mansion… if you dare to enter.

— Escape Haunted Mansion 🕯️👻

