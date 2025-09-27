Escape Haunted Mansion Update – New Version Available!
Hello to all survivors (and the cursed 👻),
A brand-new update for Escape Haunted Mansion is now live!
New Features
- Dynamic Events: beware during your matches! An aggressive ghost may appear temporarily to haunt you. And if you’re outside… you might get struck by lightning! ⚡
- Dynamic Weather: there’s a 20% chance for rain to fall over the mansion (purely visual, but it makes things a lot scarier…).
- Dynamic Seasons: the mansion decor will now automatically change during special holidays (October: Halloween 🎃, December: Christmas 🎄).
Gameplay Improvements
- UI Overhaul: improved visuals and more information (task list, clearer icons, and helpful info messages to guide you during tasks).
- New Interactions: more objects to manipulate and new ways to complete (or sabotage) tasks.
- Improved Drop System: objects now drop with more realistic physics, synchronized correctly between host and clients.
- Dance Feature: yes, really… you can now dance with other players during matches (keys 1 to 8).
- Performance Optimization: smoother gameplay even with the mansion full of detail.
- Player List: see all players currently in the match on the bottom-left corner of your screen.
- Public & Private Games: host public lobbies to let friends find you easily, or play with random players.
- Stun Rework: you can no longer be stunned endlessly. There’s now a 3-second cooldown before you can be stunned again.
- Camera Sensitivity Option: adjust your camera sensitivity to your liking.
- New Hiding Spots: hide inside wardrobes to escape ghosts… or dangerous players.
Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed several client-server sync issues (better player synchronization).
- Fixed bugs preventing objects from being dropped properly by clients.
- Fixed crashes related to picking up or dropping objects.
- Adjusted camera sensitivity so it stays consistent regardless of FPS.
- Improved Steam lobby stability.
What’s Next?
- We’re already working on:
- Brand-new tasks to expand the innocent gameplay.
- Special abilities for players.
- More optimizations and immersive content.
- Additional dynamic decors and weather.
- Even more fun objects to interact with.
Huge thanks to the community for all your feedback and support!
Keep sharing your thoughts on Steam and Discord – it really helps us a lot.
See you soon in the mansion… if you dare to enter.
— Escape Haunted Mansion 🕯️👻
