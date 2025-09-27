Escape Haunted Mansion Update – New Version Available!

New Features

Dynamic Events : beware during your matches! An aggressive ghost may appear temporarily to haunt you. And if you’re outside… you might get struck by lightning! ⚡



: beware during your matches! An aggressive ghost may appear temporarily to haunt you. And if you’re outside… you might get struck by lightning! ⚡ Dynamic Weather : there’s a 20% chance for rain to fall over the mansion (purely visual, but it makes things a lot scarier…).



: there’s a 20% chance for rain to fall over the mansion (purely visual, but it makes things a lot scarier…). Dynamic Seasons: the mansion decor will now automatically change during special holidays (October: Halloween 🎃, December: Christmas 🎄).



Gameplay Improvements

UI Overhaul : improved visuals and more information (task list, clearer icons, and helpful info messages to guide you during tasks).



: improved visuals and more information (task list, clearer icons, and helpful info messages to guide you during tasks). New Interactions : more objects to manipulate and new ways to complete (or sabotage) tasks.



: more objects to manipulate and new ways to complete (or sabotage) tasks. Improved Drop System : objects now drop with more realistic physics, synchronized correctly between host and clients.



: objects now drop with more realistic physics, synchronized correctly between host and clients. Dance Feature : yes, really… you can now dance with other players during matches (keys 1 to 8).



: yes, really… you can now dance with other players during matches (keys 1 to 8). Performance Optimization : smoother gameplay even with the mansion full of detail.



: smoother gameplay even with the mansion full of detail. Player List : see all players currently in the match on the bottom-left corner of your screen.



: see all players currently in the match on the bottom-left corner of your screen. Public & Private Games : host public lobbies to let friends find you easily, or play with random players.



: host public lobbies to let friends find you easily, or play with random players. Stun Rework : you can no longer be stunned endlessly. There’s now a 3-second cooldown before you can be stunned again.



: you can no longer be stunned endlessly. There’s now a 3-second cooldown before you can be stunned again. Camera Sensitivity Option : adjust your camera sensitivity to your liking.



: adjust your camera sensitivity to your liking. New Hiding Spots: hide inside wardrobes to escape ghosts… or dangerous players.



Fixes & Improvements

Fixed several client-server sync issues (better player synchronization).



Fixed bugs preventing objects from being dropped properly by clients.



Fixed crashes related to picking up or dropping objects.



Adjusted camera sensitivity so it stays consistent regardless of FPS.



Improved Steam lobby stability.



What’s Next?

We’re already working on:

Brand-new tasks to expand the innocent gameplay.



Special abilities for players.



More optimizations and immersive content.



Additional dynamic decors and weather.



Even more fun objects to interact with.



Hello to all survivors (and the cursed 👻),A brand-new update for Escape Haunted Mansion is now live!Huge thanks to the community for all your feedback and support!Keep sharing your thoughts on Steam and Discord – it really helps us a lot.See you soon in the mansion… if you dare to enter.— Escape Haunted Mansion 🕯️👻