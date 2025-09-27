Hey all



Another hotfix. One notable design change based on player feedback (experience distribution), and other than that mostly bug fixes.



Summary:



Fixes:

* Add missing chinese localization to pike weapon.

* Fix issue with some abilities which pushed/pulled enemies, where if the enemy died first, the ability didnt function properly.

* Fix issue with dismiss unit button not working

* Fixed Fighting Pit insight being insanely overtuned.



Design:

* Changed how experience is distributed from kills in combat. Previously, about 80% of exp went to the killer, and the rest was shared by other units. Now, 50% is given directly to the killer, and the rest is shared by other units.

* Fighting pit scenario made more difficult.



We want to incentivize having a smaller Company. With fewer units, the spread becomes more even, and you don't get some units hogging all the experience. With large parties, you still run into a similar issue with some units taking a significant portion of the experience. And that's fine -- we have always wanted the player to need to consider who is getting the kill to distribute experience accordingly (in higher difficulties in particular).



Cheers,

Black Voyage Games