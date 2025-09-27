 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20155669 Edited 27 September 2025 – 17:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all

Another hotfix. One notable design change based on player feedback (experience distribution), and other than that mostly bug fixes.

Summary:

Fixes:
* Add missing chinese localization to pike weapon.
* Fix issue with some abilities which pushed/pulled enemies, where if the enemy died first, the ability didnt function properly.
* Fix issue with dismiss unit button not working
* Fixed Fighting Pit insight being insanely overtuned.

Design:
* Changed how experience is distributed from kills in combat. Previously, about 80% of exp went to the killer, and the rest was shared by other units. Now, 50% is given directly to the killer, and the rest is shared by other units.
* Fighting pit scenario made more difficult.

We want to incentivize having a smaller Company. With fewer units, the spread becomes more even, and you don't get some units hogging all the experience. With large parties, you still run into a similar issue with some units taking a significant portion of the experience. And that's fine -- we have always wanted the player to need to consider who is getting the kill to distribute experience accordingly (in higher difficulties in particular).

Cheers,
Black Voyage Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link