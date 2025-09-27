Hey all
Another hotfix. One notable design change based on player feedback (experience distribution), and other than that mostly bug fixes.
Summary:
Fixes:
* Add missing chinese localization to pike weapon.
* Fix issue with some abilities which pushed/pulled enemies, where if the enemy died first, the ability didnt function properly.
* Fix issue with dismiss unit button not working
* Fixed Fighting Pit insight being insanely overtuned.
Design:
* Changed how experience is distributed from kills in combat. Previously, about 80% of exp went to the killer, and the rest was shared by other units. Now, 50% is given directly to the killer, and the rest is shared by other units.
* Fighting pit scenario made more difficult.
We want to incentivize having a smaller Company. With fewer units, the spread becomes more even, and you don't get some units hogging all the experience. With large parties, you still run into a similar issue with some units taking a significant portion of the experience. And that's fine -- we have always wanted the player to need to consider who is getting the kill to distribute experience accordingly (in higher difficulties in particular).
Cheers,
Black Voyage Games
Version 0.8.19 (Hotfix)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update