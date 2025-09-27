Welcome back toasters!
This update aims to fix reported bugs while adding new content
Additions
- Added Slot machine to the lobby
- Added Slot machine as a purchasable fishing item
- Added Slot machine as a purchasable fishing item
- Added Crouched offsets for first person weapons
- Added Chair with multiple selectable poses
- Added Chairs to the lobby
- Added Chair as a builder mode object
- Added New Defense Platform vehicle
- Placed Defense platforms on Battlefield and Ravine
- Added Idle busy animations for some AI characters at insertion
- Added Random music selection option for modules
- Added Gift Hazard armor for players that have played toaster arena before march 25
- Added Wall Run animations
- Added Wall Run Gravity (activates if the wall run speed is too slow)
- Added Speed decay to wall run
- Added random offsets to first person weapons when a reload actions happens
- Added random jitter to weapons after shooting for a bit (Character arms will now start shaking after shooting for a bit)
- Added Generic purple Protogen lines to Toaster Arena
- Added Team outlines to other TDM modes
- Added small vertical movement arc when entering a wall run
- Added ability to perform a wall bounce when performing a jump action while heading towards a wall
- Added Camera Tilt upon performing wall run
- Added visual flair to double jump
- Updated jump pack sounds
Additions-Builder
- Added Char_Charname_WPNRemoveAll command to command object
- Added Char_Charname_WPNGive command to command object
- Added Char_Charname_WPNRemove command to command object
- Added WIP cube building tool for builder
Changes
- Weapon scope glint is now white and not color coded due to suggestions
- Merchant and fisherman will now look at closest player
- Updated Fisherman NPC animation
- Updated Raven’s dialogue to add back the flirt action
- Changed default binds for holster and low ready to be null as it’s not tied to gameplay
- Corruption ship now leaves sooner if all the survivors enter
- Polish pass to corruption evac dropship visuals
- Vehicles in lobby level can now be used as a chair
- Customization menu will no longer show category buttons for cosmetics that aren't owned by the player
- Reduced max number of bots to 16 due to terrible performance
- Game will now reward kills differently based if they where a bot or player kill
- Minor CPU optimizations for water volumes and AI logic
- Tweaks to refraction value on water Shader
- Enemy 3D health bar will now follow enemies till they go behind a wall even if the player is not aiming at them
Weapon Changes
- Reduced Retirement - Hotshot After burn duration
- Increased Retirement - Hotshot Afterburn damage
- Increased Retirement Base Damage
- Increased Retirement fall off distance
- Reduced Boomstick base damage
- Reduced Boomstick fall off distance
- Changed Havoc Damage to 40 instead of 50
- Changed Havoc Fire Rate from 500 to 450
- Changed Havoc Magazine size from 10 to 16
- Changed Havoc Reserve ammo from 60 to 96
- Reduced Havoc Reverse Damage Falloff
- Reduced Cone launcher bullet count to 1
- Reduced Mega Cone launcher bullet count to 1
- Reduced procedural weapon sway when using ADS on weapons
- Changed ADS screen vignette to be less intrusive
- Weapon AIM sensitivity is now based on camera zoom levels (can still be affected by the ADS slider)
- Updated Green Apple aim offset
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Key-bind inputs being duplicated on the key-bind menu
- Fixed Key-binds not showing all key-bind inputs
- Fixed Weapon description gameplay HUD element not showing text properly
- Fixed Player controlled corruption zombies not being able to perform full parkour actions due to the game thinking that they are bots
- Fixed Builder mode ragdoll object creating invisible ragdolls
- Fixed Builder mode ragdoll not spawning AVA, Raven, zombie characters with invalid materials
- Fixed Issue with armor randomization creating slots that would prevent them from being edited
- Fixed Typo with tool tip at enable bot customization option
- Fixed Vehicle hit scan weapons being able to shoot trough walls
- Fixed Bug where performing a melee stun a player that’s performing an execution would make them fall out of the world
- Fixed bug where switching out of the vampires and to the healing mutation weapon would cause the player to damage themselves instead of healing due to the vampires still draining their health
- Fixed Bug where SP NPC character would not reload sometimes
- Fixed Character location sync breaking if exiting a chair
- Fixed Characters having visible weapons when playing a sequence animation
- Fixed skeletal mesh builder object turning invisible on creation
- Fixed builder mode issue where an object that's being moved using the gizmo would get deselected
- Fixed FPS drop with builder objects causing CPU cycle issues
- Fixed Issue with player camera breaking if the user closed photo mode while an emote was playing on it’s menu creation
- Fixed Exploit that allowed players remove their jailed status by holstering their weapon
- Fixed Issue that would allow players to constantly equip the same weapon if their inventory system only consists of one weapon
- Fixed Shield color customization not working
- Fixed issue with always sprint game option preventing players from crouching if their speed was greater than 1 unit
- Fixed exploit that allowed players to use weapons on speed run levels (Game will now soft lock on purpose)
Removals
- Removed N3O voice lines
- Removed Goober voice lines
- Removed ability to jump vertically when wall running as it breaks the ability to jump from a wall
- Fixed camera spectating issues when looking at the corruption evacuation ship
- Fixed weapon description box being visible if the player does not have any weapons selected
Our patrons
Evey single ounce of support helps this project move forwards.
https://patreon.com/ToasterArena?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Join the discord
https://discord.com/invite/tejqXqg894
Changed files in this update