27 September 2025 Build 20155654 Edited 27 September 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Release Notes

* Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze after a 3D race if any driver retired on the first lap
* Fixed live timing UI when the player's driver failed to qualify
* Fixed an issue where engine resource was reduced twice per lap
* Fixed an error where manager age was incorrectly converted to birthdate in historical modes

