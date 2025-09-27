Release Notes
* Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze after a 3D race if any driver retired on the first lap
* Fixed live timing UI when the player's driver failed to qualify
* Fixed an issue where engine resource was reduced twice per lap
* Fixed an error where manager age was incorrectly converted to birthdate in historical modes
HOTFIX #9
