

Darkness is gathering over ARAM. Eternal night has descended on this gloomy location, awakening an ancient evil that has been sleeping for centuries under lava and rubble of old structures. The ancient necropolis in the center of ARAM has come to life... It's time for Zombie ARAM! New mechanics on the same old battlefield.



Your new goal: Collect a horde of zombies and break through to the enemy base faster than the enemy team.



How it works:

ːsteamthumbsupːKill the creep with a normal hero attack, and in 3 seconds three zombies will come to the battlefield and rush into battle.

ːsteamthumbsupːDid the allied hero fall in battle? His soul will return in the form of a ghost to continue the fight!



Every death and every kill of the creep now decides the outcome of the battle. Try out the new mechanics and find out whose horde will be faster. The time for chaos has come!



The update is already in the game. Time to experience the new ARAM!



