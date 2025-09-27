New
- New Heist: Suburbia (+ 4 new achievements)
- When a player leaves the lobby, they drop their carried bag and other items are given to the host.
- New animations added for NPCs.
Changes
- Updated Unity and dependencies.
- Lobby Rework: There is now an outdoor area with shops. Previous loot is displayed in the lobby. There is a blackjack table.
- Rework of the Jewelry heist: Expansion of the building, more rooms, more randomization!
- Rework of the Docks Warehouses heist: New warehouse, walk-in containers, more loot, more randomization!
- Some UI improvements.
- Randomization has been slightly changed on higher difficulty levels.
Fixes
- Many different sync issues have been fixed.
- Lobby sync logic has been completely rewritten.
- The field of view of cameras and guards is now correct. (was previously twice as large)
- Poisoning the camera guard now works correctly.
- You can no longer interact through walls or similar objects.
- Civilians now correctly detect bags lying around.
- Ping cooldown is now set correctly.
- Pings are no longer blocked by players. (e.g. when looking down)
