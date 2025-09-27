 Skip to content
Major 27 September 2025 Build 20155604 Edited 27 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • New Heist: Suburbia (+ 4 new achievements)
  • When a player leaves the lobby, they drop their carried bag and other items are given to the host.
  • New animations added for NPCs.


Changes

  • Updated Unity and dependencies.
  • Lobby Rework: There is now an outdoor area with shops. Previous loot is displayed in the lobby. There is a blackjack table.
  • Rework of the Jewelry heist: Expansion of the building, more rooms, more randomization!
  • Rework of the Docks Warehouses heist: New warehouse, walk-in containers, more loot, more randomization!
  • Some UI improvements.
  • Randomization has been slightly changed on higher difficulty levels.


Fixes

  • Many different sync issues have been fixed.
  • Lobby sync logic has been completely rewritten.
  • The field of view of cameras and guards is now correct. (was previously twice as large)
  • Poisoning the camera guard now works correctly.
  • You can no longer interact through walls or similar objects.
  • Civilians now correctly detect bags lying around.
  • Ping cooldown is now set correctly.
  • Pings are no longer blocked by players. (e.g. when looking down)

