 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20155587 Edited 27 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates to

  • Made it so you can see when was the last time a controller was used when you need to pick a controller to takeover (If you join when the all the controllers are taken, or if you drop the controller)

  • Added new button colour customisation (Background and text)

  • Cleaned up Controller Editor

  • Added Connecting buttons (For example, a drift button (R1) on the edge of the Gas button(A)) Allows you to slide your finger to the drift button, which will then let you click both with one finger!

  • Added new custom controller for Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3637241
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3637242
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link