Updates to
Made it so you can see when was the last time a controller was used when you need to pick a controller to takeover (If you join when the all the controllers are taken, or if you drop the controller)
Added new button colour customisation (Background and text)
Cleaned up Controller Editor
Added Connecting buttons (For example, a drift button (R1) on the edge of the Gas button(A)) Allows you to slide your finger to the drift button, which will then let you click both with one finger!
Added new custom controller for Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Changed files in this update