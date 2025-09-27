 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20155492 Edited 27 September 2025 – 15:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V.2 is here.
Improved some puzzles.
Improved optimization.
Fixed some bugs.
Fixed the structure of several rooms.
Expanded some levels.
Removal of multiple objects and phases making adjustable improvements to the same.
Hands added to the game interface with their respective animations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2213641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link