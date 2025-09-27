V.2 is here.
Improved some puzzles.
Improved optimization.
Fixed some bugs.
Fixed the structure of several rooms.
Expanded some levels.
Removal of multiple objects and phases making adjustable improvements to the same.
Hands added to the game interface with their respective animations.
