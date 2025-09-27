A fresh content update has arrived for Kingdom’s Deck!
🗺️ New Map: Dargost + New Mode: Endless
Welcome to Dargost, the final map of the current campaign, unlocked after completing Redhaven.
This is a unique map built around a single, brutal challenge: Endless.
• The hordes never stop.
• Each night, enemies scale up, more foes, stronger stats.
• Some nights you will unlock new terrain.
• Elite enemies will occasionally join the party to stress-test your walls.
• Waves are randomized so every run feels fresh.
• You get three chances (3 lives) to push your best survival record.
• There’s no final wave. Only grit, rebuilding, and outsmarting the night.
🏆 New Achievements
A set of achievements tied to Endless is now live, go claim those badges!
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements
• Better performance on systems with AMD GPUs.
• VSync behaves more consistently.
• Smoother overall game flow between phases.
• Tutorial flow reworked, clearer sequence of steps, more understandable pacing, and improved transitions between prompts.
🔮 What’s Next?
I’ll keep adding content, another update is planned toward the end of the year. Stay tuned!
Your feedback on the Steam forums has been a game-changer for shaping the future of Kingdom’s Deck. If you’re enjoying the game, a quick ⭐ Steam review ⭐ helps a ton. Got ideas or issues? Drop them in the forums, or hop into Discord to chat.
Steam Forums: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2655590/discussions/
Thanks for playing,and good luck surviving the night in Dargost! 🛡️
