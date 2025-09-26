Blimps 2.3.8

We’re excited to introduce some fantastic new features:

Chum Buckets: Get ready for fishing with chum buckets full of harpoon bait.

Catch of the Day: Sell your catches at the trading Stork ports.

Captain Biographies: Discover the stories behind each captain and choose new starting buffs.

Pigeon Post Tubes: Players now receive 1 to 6 tube mail pieces daily.

Crosshairs Navigation: Control the crosshairs easily with the left joystick and L1/R1 shoulder buttons on gamepads.

Explore these upgrades and start your open-world survival adventure today! We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!