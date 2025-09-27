Update, Version 20250927
English
[BGM] New BGM: The Chanting of the Aten Cultists (The lyrics are likely very "plastic" ancient Egyptian, because no one knows exactly how to pronounce these hieroglyphs.)
[Egypt]Various locations, such as the Black Pyramid and the secret room underneath the Sphinx, now use The Chanting of the Aten Cultists as background music.
[Boombox]You can now listen to The Chanting of the Aten Cultists from Boomboxes.
简体中文
【BGM】新BGM：阿腾教团之吟唱 （歌词非常可能是很山寨的古埃及语。因为没有人知道这些象形文字怎么念。）
【埃及】多个地点比如黑暗金字塔和狮身人面像下面的秘密房间现在会使用阿腾教团之吟唱作为背景音乐。
【音乐播放器】你现在可以从音乐播放器中播放阿腾教团之吟唱。
