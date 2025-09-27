 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20155349 Edited 27 September 2025 – 15:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! It’s been a few days since the game’s release, and we’re here with the first news. We listened closely to player feedback and decided to add a difficulty selection system. Now you can customize the game to your liking and choose how challenging your experience will be.

The old difficulty you’re used to is now called Hard. The new Normal difficulty is a slightly easier version of Hard, perfect for those who want a lighter but still dynamic experience.

In addition, we improved the Graveyard map: updated skybox and reworked lighting to make the gameplay more atmospheric and visually pleasing.

If you enjoy this system, we’ll continue developing it — adding new difficulty levels and refining balance.

Which difficulty suits you best? Try it out and let us know!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3337321
  
Linux Depot 3337322
  
