Fixes some bugs that I noticed in a recent Dawnsbury Days Twitch stream.

Lore:

Art:

Bugfixes:

Classes (Kineticist): Fixed that the wood elemental blast dealt positive damage against non-undead creatures.

Feats (Trick Magic Item): Fixed that characters with innate spells from their ancestry (or who had focus spells but not a full spell list) couldn't use Trick Magic Item.

Story mode: Fixed that prepared spellcasters required "Level up and fix" instead of a simple level up in a level up in adventure path view.

Text: Fixed typos in some lines and rules blocks.