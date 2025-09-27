 Skip to content
27 September 2025 Build 20155332 Edited 27 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes some bugs that I noticed in a recent Dawnsbury Days Twitch stream.

Lore:

  • Demon Pest: Lawful Evil -> Chaotic Evil

  • Demon Flamesniper: Lawful Evil -> Chaotic Evil

Art:

  • New art: Scimitar.

Bugfixes:

  • Classes (Kineticist): Fixed that the wood elemental blast dealt positive damage against non-undead creatures.

  • Feats (Trick Magic Item): Fixed that characters with innate spells from their ancestry (or who had focus spells but not a full spell list) couldn't use Trick Magic Item.

  • Story mode: Fixed that prepared spellcasters required "Level up and fix" instead of a simple level up in a level up in adventure path view.

  • Text: Fixed typos in some lines and rules blocks.

  • User interface: Improved display of reasons for inability to target a creature.

