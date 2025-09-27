Fixes some bugs that I noticed in a recent Dawnsbury Days Twitch stream.
Lore:
Demon Pest: Lawful Evil -> Chaotic Evil
Demon Flamesniper: Lawful Evil -> Chaotic Evil
Art:
New art: Scimitar.
Bugfixes:
Classes (Kineticist): Fixed that the wood elemental blast dealt positive damage against non-undead creatures.
Feats (Trick Magic Item): Fixed that characters with innate spells from their ancestry (or who had focus spells but not a full spell list) couldn't use Trick Magic Item.
Story mode: Fixed that prepared spellcasters required "Level up and fix" instead of a simple level up in a level up in adventure path view.
Text: Fixed typos in some lines and rules blocks.
User interface: Improved display of reasons for inability to target a creature.
Changed files in this update